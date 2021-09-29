Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.44

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.44 and traded as low as C$19.65. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$19.66, with a volume of 40,241 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$731.20 million and a PE ratio of -11.18.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$163.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

