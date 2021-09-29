Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $177.52

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.52 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.70). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.71), with a volume of 107,056 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Ilika in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £205.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

