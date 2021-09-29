Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.79

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.24. Kamada shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 18,521 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.