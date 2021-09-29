Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.79

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.24. Kamada shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 18,521 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Kamada alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 million. Analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.