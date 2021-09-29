Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.03

Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.03 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 61.40 ($0.80). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 163,238 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.05.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

