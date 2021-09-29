BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.95

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.95 and traded as low as $15.25. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 26,758 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.