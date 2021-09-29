BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.95

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.95 and traded as low as $15.25. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 26,758 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

