GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.05. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 52,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

GreenShift Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GERS)

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.