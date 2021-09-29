Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Shares of ISTR opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

