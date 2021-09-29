AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MITT. BTIG Research restated a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of $184.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 265.40%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $11,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,120,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 139,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 311,660 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.1% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 955,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 421,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 392,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.