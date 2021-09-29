Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.45.

KRC opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

