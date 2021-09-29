Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,295,000 after buying an additional 96,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Matthews International by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

