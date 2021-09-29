Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

NYSE NKE opened at $145.30 on Monday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average of $147.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.