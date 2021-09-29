Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

HAFC stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

