Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Shares of Genel Energy stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.65. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

