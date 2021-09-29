Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

FORR opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $974.88 million, a PE ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

