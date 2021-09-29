Urban Edge Properties (UE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE):

9/24/2021 – Urban Edge Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

9/23/2021 – Urban Edge Properties is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Urban Edge Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

9/20/2021 – Urban Edge Properties was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Urban Edge Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

9/16/2021 – Urban Edge Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

8/14/2021 – Urban Edge Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

8/12/2021 – Urban Edge Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

UE opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,146,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,012,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859,981 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $12,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

