Comparing Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athersys and Sio Gene Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys $1.44 million 218.40 -$78.76 million ($0.42) -3.31 Sio Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$32.42 million ($0.84) -2.73

Sio Gene Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athersys. Athersys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sio Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Athersys and Sio Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys N/A -258.36% -136.87% Sio Gene Therapies N/A -45.33% -41.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Athersys and Sio Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sio Gene Therapies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Athersys presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 259.71%. Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 216.59%. Given Athersys’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Athersys is more favorable than Sio Gene Therapies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Athersys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease. The company was founded on October 31, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

