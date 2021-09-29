Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOSS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

