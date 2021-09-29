The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €308.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €308.00 ($362.35) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €269.36 ($316.89).

VOW3 opened at €190.00 ($223.53) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €199.79 and a 200-day moving average of €214.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

