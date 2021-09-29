ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $265.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.02. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

