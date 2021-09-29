Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $6,998,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $4,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $3,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

