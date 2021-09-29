Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.31 ($79.19).

1COV stock opened at €57.82 ($68.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.96. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

