Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.69

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.69 and traded as high as C$8.70. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 139,403 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSI shares. National Bankshares cut Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial cut Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.69. The company has a market cap of C$711.87 million and a P/E ratio of 191.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

