Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.50

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.50 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 176.20 ($2.30). Senior shares last traded at GBX 162.10 ($2.12), with a volume of 365,790 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNR shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The company has a market capitalization of £679.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.50.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

