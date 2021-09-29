Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,259.18

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,259.18 ($29.52) and traded as high as GBX 2,330 ($30.44). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,300 ($30.05), with a volume of 127,440 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,501.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,259.18.

In related news, insider Gavin Hill bought 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Insiders have purchased 929 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,702 over the last quarter.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

