Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 2,879,349 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 212.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 512,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

