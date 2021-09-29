Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 2,879,349 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.
Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
