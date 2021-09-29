BMO Capital Markets Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$17.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$12.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$13.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 285.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.48.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

