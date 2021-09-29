CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $170.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

