Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $73.10 on Monday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

