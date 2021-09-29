Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.07.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $81.76 on Monday. Cree has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $129.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,298 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,063,647,000 after buying an additional 39,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,151,880 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $994,174,000 after purchasing an additional 488,566 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $250,525,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,919,118 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $187,939,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,640 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $144,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

