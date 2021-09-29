Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.14 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

