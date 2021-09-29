Contrasting Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) & Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED)

Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trimedyne and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trimedyne and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67

Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trimedyne and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimedyne $5.57 million 0.09 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Outset Medical $49.94 million 45.64 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.15

Trimedyne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

