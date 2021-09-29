Comparing MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) and KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE (NYSE:BEKE) and MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of MDJM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for KE and MDJM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 5 3 0 2.38 MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

KE currently has a consensus price target of $45.27, indicating a potential upside of 158.99%. Given KE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than MDJM.

Profitability

This table compares KE and MDJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE 3.82% 4.92% 3.07% MDJM N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KE and MDJM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $10.80 billion 1.45 $425.68 million $0.15 116.53 MDJM $5.87 million 8.45 $260,000.00 N/A N/A

KE has higher revenue and earnings than MDJM.

Summary

KE beats MDJM on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

MDJM Company Profile

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co. Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

