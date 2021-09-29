Contrasting Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) & Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Assure and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 71.63%. Given Vapotherm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Assure.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assure and Vapotherm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 131.14 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -19.02 Vapotherm $125.73 million 4.86 -$51.50 million ($1.99) -11.81

Assure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% Vapotherm -46.06% -48.01% -27.17%

Summary

Assure beats Vapotherm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.

