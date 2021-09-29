Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PBYI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of PBYI opened at $7.30 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,182 shares of company stock worth $93,217. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 93,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

