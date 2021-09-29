Royal Bank of Canada Increases Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $154.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $161.40 on Monday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

