GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets

GameStop (NYSE:GME)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $178.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.04 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 127.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

