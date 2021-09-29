Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

SHI opened at $24.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 184,868 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

