Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,989,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,539 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 606,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 474,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

