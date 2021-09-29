Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.50. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 210.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEEL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.05. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 11,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 953,301 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.