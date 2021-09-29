Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $732.84

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.84 ($9.57) and traded as high as GBX 746 ($9.75). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 734.50 ($9.60), with a volume of 268,570 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 773.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 732.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 31.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Avis Darzins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($25,672.85). Insiders purchased a total of 2,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,630 in the last 90 days.

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

