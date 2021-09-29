Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.13. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 5,100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF)

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

