Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.95. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 1,490,222 shares.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%.
In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
