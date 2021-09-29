Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.95. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 1,490,222 shares.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%.

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,381,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

