NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.11

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $2.48. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 1,798,551 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.96.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 445,000 shares of company stock worth $699,050 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,843.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 786,276 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

