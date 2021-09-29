Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Piper Sandler

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for NIKE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Shares of NKE opened at $145.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.88. NIKE has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 66.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,441,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

