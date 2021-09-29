Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.48

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $7.15. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 4,294 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 21.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

