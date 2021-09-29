Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $7.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 50,417 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
The firm has a market cap of $594.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
