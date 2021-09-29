Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $7.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 50,417 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $594.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

