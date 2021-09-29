Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,786 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,397% compared to the typical daily volume of 587 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Shares of BCE opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BCE by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 26,274,661 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BCE by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after buying an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BCE by 93.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,775,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

