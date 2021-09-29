Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $384.00 at Barclays

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $335.00 to $384.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

NYSE ACN opened at $324.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

