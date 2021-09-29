Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to “Buy”

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

