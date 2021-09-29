CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

CRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $48.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

